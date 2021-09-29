Walt Disney World unveils 50th anniversary food and beverage offerings

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has unveiled some of the new food and beverage offerings that will be available during the resort’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Beginning Oct. 1, Disney foodies can sip and savor more than 150 items throughout the 18-month celebration.

“Walt’s personal recipes, Walt Disney World Resort attractions (past and present), beloved Disney Characters, and nostalgic dishes from 1971 were inspirations for the tasty offerings created for this anniversary celebration,” said Karen McClintock, Food & Beverage Content Relations Manager on Disney Parks Blog. “And many of the treats (including the fun EARidescent Sip-a-bration) are infused with EARidescent shimmers to add glimmering touches to the celebratory creations.”

Look below at some of the delicious treats and descriptions from the Disney Parks Blog.

Magic Kingdom Park

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies: Uncle Orville Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow Sundae: Chocolate and vanilla soft-serve, brownie pieces, hot fudge, and whipped cream topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles served in a “bathtub.”

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies Uncle Orville Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow Sundae (Disney)

Be Our Guest Restaurant: Squids Revenge Drink – A michelada with a salted rim and garnished with charred octopus and cucumber.

Be Our Guest Restaurant Squids Revenge Drink (Disney)

Casey’s Corner:

Pressed Penny Silk Pie. Chocolate tart shell, silky chocolate filling, sweet whipped cream, and a chocolate-pressed penny.

50th Celebration Hot Dog. All-beef hot dog topped with strawberry bacon jam, crisp funnel cake pieces, and powdered sugar.

Casey’s Corner 50th Celebration Hot Dog (Disney)

Cinderella’s Royal Table: Royal 50th Celebration Flight. Flight of Enchantée Champagne, blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunière.

Cinderella’s Royal Table Royal 50th Celebration Flight (Disney)

Columbia Harbor House: Happy Haunts Milkshake. Blackberry milkshake topped with a purple chocolate-glazed doughnut covered with black sprinkles.

Columbia Harbor House Happy Haunts Milkshake (Disney)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café: Mission to Mars. Burger topped with bacon and macaroni & cheese served on a bun dusted with crushed cheese-flavored puffs.

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café Mission to Mars (Disney)

The Crystal Palace: Walt’s Favorites on the Buffet. A chicken fried steak, New York strip steak, pork chops, and so much more.

The Crystal Palace Walt’s Favorites on the Buffet (Disney)

Friar’s Nook: The Toad Burger. Brat burger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and American cheese.

Friar’s Nook The Toad Burger (Disney)

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen: Veranda Fried Rice. Spicy chili-garlic shrimp served over pork fried rice with eggs and peas.

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen Veranda Fried Rice (Disney)

Outdoor Kiosks:

Dumbo Churros. Churros rolled in peanut dust and served with chocolate dipping sauce in a Dumbo-themed churro bag.

Dumbo Churros (Disney)

Royal 50th Churro. Churros rolled in strawberry sugar, drizzled with marshmallow cream, and shimmer sprinkles served with chocolate dipping sauce.

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor: The Banana Boom. Traditional banana split topped with popping candy and a candied shooting star.

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor The Banana Boom (Disney)

Plaza Restaurant: Cheers to 50 Years! Chocolate and vanilla ice cream, brownies, cupcakes, cookie crumbles, pretzel rods, and hot fudge topped with whipped cream, EARidescent sugar, and a Mickey pretzel drizzled with caramel and chocolate icing (serves 4-6)

Plaza Restaurant Celebration Dessert (Disney)

Storybook Treats: Heigh-Ho Sundae! Chocolate soft-serve, hot fudge, graham cracker pieces, chocolate gems, and whipped cream.

Storybook Treats Heigh-Ho Sundae (Disney)

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant: Five Alarm Wings. Wings tossed in a sweet-and-spicy heat served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, Five Alarm Wings (Disney)

EPCOT

Coral Reef Restaurant: Key Lime Tart with toasted meringue, EARidescent shimmer, sprinkles, and chocolate garnish.

Coral Reef Restaurant Key Lime Tart (Disney)

The EPCOT Experience: EARidescent Croissant Doughnut. Croissant doughnut with blue icing and sprinkles.

The EPCOT Experience EARidescent Croissant Doughnut (Disney)

Le Cellier Steakhouse: Chocolate Mousse Bar. Dark chocolate mousse, caramel cookie pieces, milk chocolate shell, and chocolate shortbread cookie.

Le Cellier Steakhouse Chocolate Mousse Bar (Disney)

Sunshine Seasons: Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake. Mini chocolate Bundt cake with chocolate ganache, sprinkles, and icing dusted with EARidescent shimmer and chocolate 50th anniversary garnish.

Sunshine Seasons Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake (Disney)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Drinkwallah: Hand-dipped 50th Celebration Mickey Premium Bar. Classic Nestlé Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar dipped in blue raspberry-flavored coating with celebration sprinkles and a little bit of pixie dust.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Drinkwallah (Disney)

Restaurantosaurus

Cheese Fries with Walt’s Chili. Crispy fries topped with Walt’s favorite chili and cheddar sauce.

Walt’s Favorite Chili on Foot-long Hot Dog. A foot-long hot dog served on a warm bun topped with Walt’s favorite chili and cheddar sauce.

Tiffins: 50th Celebration Chocolate Gâteaux. Almond praline, white chocolate crémeux, ganache, and chocolate-South African cream liqueur sauce.

ABC Commissary, Chocolate Mousse (Disney)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Trolley Car Café: Glimmer and Shimmer Pineapple Mousse. Golden pineapple mousse on a toasted coconut crisp with caramel cream and matcha sponge cake.

Trolley Car Café, Glimmer and Shimmer Pineapple Mousse (Disney)

The Hollywood Brown Derby: Filet Mignon with Walt’s Hash topped with an egg. Something Disney Park’s Blog said was a Walt Disney favorite.

The Hollywood Brown Derby Filet Mignon (Disney)

The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge, Oasis Canteen, Sunshine Day Bar, Animation Bar: Shimmer over the Moon. Apple pie moonshine, amaretto, falernum, pineapple juice, and club soda served with a souvenir glow cube.

The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge, Oasis Canteen, Sunshine Day Bar, Animation Bar, Shimmer over the Moon (Disney)

ABC Commissary: Chocolate Mousse. Raspberry-dark chocolate mousse, chocolate-almond cake, and a layer of hazelnut crunch and whipped chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake.

Tiffins, 50th Celebration Chocolate Gâteaux (Disney)

Disney Springs and Resort Hotels

Amorette’s Patisserie: 50th Celebration Petit Cake – Vanilla chiffon cake with celebration blue mousse, blueberry jam, and lemon curd.

Amorette’s Patisserie 50th Celebration Petit Cake (Disney)

The Ganachery: 50th Celebration Chocolate Bundle:

The Ganachery 50th Celebration Chocolate Bundle (Disney)

50th Celebration Ganache Chocolate Bar – Milk chocolate combined with caramel and crispies for a playful crunch

50th Celebration Ganache Square – Celebration cake ganache mixed with sprinkles, enrobed in 65% dark chocolate, and decorated with a shimmering castle design

Frontera Cocina: Chocolate Pigñata – Chocolate shell filled with cajeta mousse, tender cake (infused with whiskey & vanilla), crumble of chipotle bacon, candied orange, and Maria cookies.

Frontera Cocina Chocolate Pigñata (Disney)

The BOATHOUSE: Sweet Nostalgia Pineapple Upside-Down Cake. Pineapple upside-down cake with caramel glazed with Chantilly cream.

The BOATHOUSE Sweet Nostalgia Pineapple Upside-Down Cake (Disney)

Terralina Crafted Italian: Whimsical White Chocolate Mousse. White chocolate mousse with salted caramel and cotton candy.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill: Caramel Banana Chocolate Sphere. Dark chocolate sphere, vanilla pudding, banana caramel compote, gold dust, and chocolate pearls.

The Mara, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge: Chocolate Mousse with a cardamom financier.

The Mara, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (Disney)

Contempo Café, Disney’s Contemporary Resort: 50th Anniversary Peanut Butter-Banana Pie. A sweet tart shell filled with peanut butter mousse and banana sauce topped with chocolate glaze and chocolate décor.

Contempo Café, Disney’s Contemporary Resort 50th Anniversary Peanut Butter-Banana Pie (Disney)

Toledo–Tapas, Steak, and Seafood, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort: Braised Lamb Shank with olive oil-potato purée, rosemary-roasted garlic gravy, huckleberry jam, and English peas.

Toledo–Tapas, Steak, and Seafood, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort (Disney)

P&J’s Southern Takeout, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds:

P&J’s Southern Takeout, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds Chicken Dinner Cupcake Trio (Disney)

Chicken Dinner Cupcake Trio Fried chicken-apple fritter, apple pie moonshine filling, and vanilla buttercream Peas and carrots-strawberry moonshine custard, white chocolate frosting, and M&M’S Mini “peas” Mock mashed potato-SNICKERS mousse cupcake, caramel buttercream, and STARBURST “butter”

Grand Floridan Café, Disney’s Grand Floridan Resort & Spa: 50th Anniversary Vintage Minnie’s Brown Betty Profiterole. Crunchy-topped cream puff filled with one of Walt’s favorite flavors of cinnamon-spiced apples and Chantilly cream.

Grand Floridan Café, Disney’s Grand Floridan Resort & Spa 50th Anniversary Vintage Minnie’s Brown Betty Profiterole (Disney)

Olivia’s Cafe, Disney’s Old Key West Resort: Spam-Cheddar Biscuits with white gravy and drizzled with honey.

Olivia’s Cafe, Disney’s Old Key West Resort Spam-Cheddar Biscuits (Disney)

Capt. Cook’s, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort: 50th Celebration Cupcake. Vanilla cupcake with DOLE Whip pineapple center, tropical fruit salsa, and pineapple macaron.

Capt. Cook’s, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort 50th Celebration Cupcake (Disney)

Le Petit Café, Disney’s Riviera Resort: 50th Celebration Cupcake. Vanilla cupcake, cake-flavored mousse, and caramel-buttercream icing garnished with crisp pearls, 50th anniversary sprinkles, and a whimsical gold Mickey.

Le Petit Café, Disney’s Riviera Resort: 50th Celebration Cupcake (Disney)

Roaring Fork, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge: Petit Stump Cake – Chocolate cake with birthday cake buttercream filling surrounded by chocolate “bark” fondant topped with 50th anniversary chocolate coin.

Roaring Fork, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Petit Stump Cake (Disney)

The Market at Ale & Compass, Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts: 50th Celebration Tart. Birthday cake mousse dome on top of a milk chocolate mousse-filled vanilla tart shell with mini chocolate crisp pearls, buttercream, fondant, and chocolate décor.

The Market at Ale & Compass, Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts 50th Celebration Tart (Disney)

Available at select table-service restaurants, lounges, and pool bars throughout Disney’s four Theme Parks and Resorts:

Nestle Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar has a festive new wrapper showcasing Mickey in his EARidescent

Nestle Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar (Disney)

EARidescent Sip-a-bration (Non-Alcoholic Beverage) – Minute Maid Premium Lemonade and fruity strawberry punch served in a souvenir 50th Celebration Cup with a surprise Character.

EARidescent Sip-a-bration (Disney)

Magical Beacon Cocktail. Gin, blue curaçao, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, orgeat (almond) syrup, lemon, hibiscus grenadine, and a souvenir glow cube.

Magical Beacon Cocktail (Disney)

Disney said guests can look for all the 50th anniversary food and beverage offerings on its My Disney Experience app or at the Disney World website.