‘Harmonious’ draws big crowds at EPCOT ahead of 50th anniversary

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World debuted EPCOT’s newest nighttime show “Harmonious” to big crowds Wednesday night.

The 20 minute nighttime show is replacing the former show “EPCOT Forever,” and debuted ahead of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Crowds could be seen lining up along World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT as early as 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The show celebrates the way Disney music inspires people around the world, carrying them away on a stream of familiar songs reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from around the globe, Disney described in a news release.

“Harmonious” features massive floating show barges, custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, lasers and more.

Disney said the nighttime show is one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney theme park.

As guests exited the park Tuesday, they were amazed as Spaceship Earth lit up in brilliant color and light.

The iconic ride is one of the resort’s four “Beacons of Magic” which will shine in new ways during Walt Disney World’s 18-month celebration.

New lighting also shined from a Monorail train, as it traveled through EPCOT.

Disney said in honor of the resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, each train received a lighting color matching its painted stripe.

