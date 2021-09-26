Celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with this all-new LEGO set

Celebrate the Walt Disney World® Resort’s 50th anniversary with this LEGO® Disney Mini Disney Castle set

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1.

Disney fans can celebrate the big day with LEGO through an all-new set that features a beautiful miniature of Cinderella Castle and includes a vintage-style Mickey Mouse minifigure.

“This unique display piece makes a perfect gift for birthdays, holidays or other celebrations,” LEGO officials described.

Measuring over 8 inches high, 5.5 inches wide and 5.5 inches deep, this LEGO Disney Mini Disney Castle makes a striking display piece standing on a mantelpiece or shelf in any fan’s home or office.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary mini LEGO Cinderella Castle set (McReynolds)

Cinderella Castle is complete with pearlized golden tower tops and opalescent blue rooftop cones, striking a resemblance to the decorations on the real castle at Walt Disney World.

The set is recommended for those 12 and older and includes 567 pieces.

The 50th anniversary mini Disney castle set retails for $34.99 and can be purchased at LEGO branded retail stores and online at LEGO.com.

Click below to see a time-lapse of News 6 Producer Landon McReynolds building the new lego set.

Disney and LEGO have been creating exclusive sets for fans for several years now.

Fans might also enjoy building the larger Cinderella Castle, Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters or the Mickey Mouse wall art.

Click here to see more LEGO Disney sets available.

