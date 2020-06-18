Oh boy! LEGO constructs dynamic Mickey and Minnie collectible set

ORLANDO, Fla – For may years, LEGO has been using its tiny plastic bricks to recreate famed Disney monuments.

Now, the toy company is preparing to roll out its new collectible set that will bring joy to any Disney fan.

The 1,739-piece set features Mickey and Minnie Mouse posing for the camera in their iconic outfits on top of an old-time film strip.

This is not your average smaller LEGO set, the company said Mickey Mouse stands 14 inches high while Minnie Mouse stands at 13 inches.

“We always look to design things that people would like to put on their shelf, including my own, which is why we went for the ‘classic’ Mickey Mouse design with the iconic silhouette and colour palette” said LEGO designer Ollie Gregory.

LEGO said it created this set with adults in mind saying they hope it gives builders a creative outlet to focus their minds and re-charge from their busy lives.

This is not the first Disney inspired LEGO set.

LEGO has created the famous Disney train station from Main Street USA, Steamboat Willie and Cinderella’s Castle.

Gregory called the set a “mini feat” of LEGO brick engineering saying the characters are extremely detailed and intricate with lots of challenges to overcome.

“To create the tips of their noses we even had to bring back the LEGO Classic Space Helmet in black, which hasn’t been seen since 1987. LEGO fans will also notice that we have debuted a new colour in this set, 363 – TR. Brown with Opalesence, the first time it is included in any set – so there’s lots to explore with this build” Gregory said in a release.

Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters (LEGO)

LEGO shut down many of its retail stores due to the coronvirus pandemic but is in the process of reopening many stores soon.

The new Mickey and Minnie set retails for $179.99 and will be available at select LEGO stores and LEGO.com on July 1.