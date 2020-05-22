Legoland announces reopening date after receiving governor’s approval

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort announced Friday that it will officially reopen to guests on June 1.

The news comes days after Legoland Florida executives presented their reopening plan to Winter Haven city commissioners.

RELATED: Legoland reopening plan heads to state officials for final approval

Legoland’s reopening plan includes “reduced capacity, cashless payments, social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning regimes.”

The commission approved the plan to reopen June 1, exactly three months after the park closed its gates to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We’re ready to play, starting June 1. Stay up-to-date with operational changes and how we are making it safe to visit here: https://t.co/rRQdGUWXrF



We missed you. pic.twitter.com/k28UvUY8bk — LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) May 22, 2020

The presentation included changes guests would see when visiting the park, including temperature checks and it is highly recommended all guests were face masks across the entire resort, including the hotel and water park.

The final say was up to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

“As part of Merlin Entertainments, our leaders across the globe have been sharing best practices daily, and we’ve been able to apply what we’ve learned from other successful Merlin attraction reopenings to be confident with our Resort’s reopening plan. In addition, we have also sought guidance from our partners at AdventHealth,” said General Manager of LEGOLAND Florida Resort Rex Jackson. “We’re ready to play, and we look forward to reopening LEGOLAND Florida Resort as a safe and memorable place for families to play again.”

Below is what guests can expect when visiting the park after its reopening.

PLANNING

Guests are encouraged to download the LEGOLAND mobile app, and review the website in advance of their arrival, for a full outline of the parks’ new arrival and attractions procedures, as well as details on the enhanced cleaning measures. Tickets and vacations should be booked in advance online, when possible.

Guests should be prepared to make on-site payments using a credit or debit card as cash will no longer be accepted on property. Guests experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19 should refrain from visiting the Resort.

ARRIVAL

At the time of reopening, the Park will operate at 50 percent of its capacity. If guests are arriving by car, they should expect to leave spaces in between vehicles and follow additional spacing instructions. All park employees and guests will be required to undergo non-invasive temperature checks. Those with a temperature of 100.4 F will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

THROUGH THE RESORT

Every employee at LEGOLAND will wear a facial covering, and we will provide complimentary masks to encourage all our guests, ages three and above, to do the same. Brick-themed spatial markers and kid-friendly, parkwide signage will help remind guests of social distancing recommendations and hygiene practices. More than 200 hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park. Guests can view these locations on the LEGOLAND mobile app while traversing the park. Character meet and greets and other select attractions will be suspended at the time of reopening. Enhanced cleaning measures throughout the day will disinfect high-frequency touchpoints, including ride restraints, tables and chairs, service counters, handles and door handles. Guests will also see enhancements in our mobile app over the coming weeks that will allow them to reserve their spot in queue lines for major attractions directly from their own devices.