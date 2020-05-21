Legoland reopening plan heads to state officials for final approval

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida executives presented their reopening plan to Winter Haven city commissioners Wednesday and were given the go-ahead to reopen on June 1 if Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his final approval.

Under DeSantis’ executive order theme parks need to get local government approval before submitting plans to reopen to the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Legoland General Manager Rex Jackson detailed his plan at the Winter Haven City Commission meeting.

The commission approved the plan to reopen June 1. The park has been closed since March 1.

If the park receives the final approval from the state to open it would be at 50% capacity.

The presentation included changes guests would see when visiting the park, including temperature checks and it is highly recommended all guests were face masks across the entire resort, including the hotel and water park.

The park will move to debit and credit only in an effort to be cashless.

When guests arrive, parking will be spaced out and new ride guidelines will be in place, according to the presentation.

Social distancing signage will be in place in all queues, rides, dining areas and theatrical shows.

Some experiences will be suspected of adapted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park management has also implemented new hygiene and disinfection measures, including enhanced cleanings, personal protective equipment for employees, hand washing stations and sanitizer dispensers.

In the event of a coronavirus case at the park, deep cleanings will be conducted, according to Jackson.

All employees will also undergo training to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The final say is now up to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations. Legoland’s plan was sent to the department Wednesday night.