Universal to present reopening plans to Orange County Task Force Thursday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Universal Studios is expected to present reopening plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery Full Task Force Thursday, according to county officials.

At the same meeting, nearly a dozen other area attractions will seek approval for reopening from county leadership before plans are submitted to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Those attractions include Face Amusement, Fun Spot America, Gatorland, Icon Park, K1 Speed, Magical Midway, Nona Adventure Park, Slingshot, Starflyer and WonderWorks Orlando.

News 6 has learned Disney and SeaWorld will present to the task force on a later date.

ICON Park President and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz was one of the attraction leaders to pitch to Orange County’s Tourism Working Group this week.

"Employees will be tested, temperatures monitored," he said. "Each party is going to have their own private capsule so they can ride with their friends and family in their own private capsule."

Jaskiewicz walked News 6 through some of those safety measures from cleaning cabins to adjusted queue lines. ICON Park just installed large accordion glass doors to give The Wheelhouse more of an open-air feel.

Several of the restaurants and museums at ICON park already reopened, including Tapa Toro, Madame Tussaud’s, Sea Life, Tin Roof, Sugar Factory, Yard House and iCafe de Paris.

