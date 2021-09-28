Southwest and Walt Disney World unveil special 50th anniversary plane

Southwest Airlines And Walt Disney World Resort Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Both Iconic Brands With Commemorative Aircraft

DALLAS, Tx – Southwest Airlines has teamed up with Walt Disney World to celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary.

Southwest unveiled Tuesday a Boeing 737-700 that features the 50th anniversary logos of both Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World resort, with hints of EARidescent touches on the outside and inside.

Southwest said overhead bins and window shades sparkle with beloved Disney characters.

The unveiling of the cobranded aircraft at the Southwest Airlines Technical Operations Hangar at William P. Hobby International Airport in Houston featured Cast Members from Walt Disney World.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse joined the event to celebrate the collaboration and send the aircraft into service with its first stop at Orlando International Airport.

“As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off The World’s Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring even more magic to guests’ vacations and to the sky with the help of our friends at Southwest,” said Claire Bilby, Senior Vice President of Disney Destinations. “Both Walt Disney World Resort and Southwest Airlines share an incredible 50-year legacy of creating exceptional vacation experiences and treasured memories for guests.”

The aircraft will fly around through March 2022.

Fans can track the aircraft (tail number N954WN) and share photos using #Southwest50 and #DisneyWorld50.

Southwest Airlines said guests can get a sneak peek at all the magic that awaits during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with an exclusive video on the carrier’s inflight entertainment portal. The video will be available beginning Oct. 1.

Now through Nov. 16, guests can visit Southwest Airlines’ website to enter each day for a chance to win a vacation package that includes lodging, Walt Disney World Resort Theme Park tickets, a Disney Gift Card with a value of $200, and round-trip air travel to Orlando.

