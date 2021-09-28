Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez says he’s been to Disney World 100+ times

ORLANDO, Fla. – Adults can be kids at heart and Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez is a prime example.

The Magic signed Lopez back in August to a one-year contract as he enters his 14th season in the NBA. It’s no secret Lopez is a major fan of the theme parks in Orlando, particularly Walt Disney World.

“I’d say it’s over a hundred,” Lopez said when asked how many times he has visited Disney.

[TRENDING: Florida’s minimum wage increasing | Man accused of killing Nassau County deputy arrested | TIMELINE: Miya Marcano case | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Lopez said his favorite ride at the parks is Pirates of the Caribbean. He also shared his least favorite ride at Magic Kingdom.

“I don’t know anyone that really likes Stich’s Great Escape. I’m not a big fan of [the] Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor. Those are the first two that come to mind.”

The Takumi-Tei in EPCOT is Lopez’s favorite place to eat.

Robin Hood and Bambi are his two favorite Disney movies. The center said Gadget Hackwrench from Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers is his favorite character.

Lopez does have a piece of advice for anyone visiting Disney World for the first time.

“The first thing I find myself offering nowadays is I ask them if they are a Star Wars fan. I tell them to go see Galaxy’s Edge if that’s so. Otherwise, my recommendation is usually [to go] to Magic Kingdom, go to Pirates, go to Haunted Mansion,” he said.

In regards to Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios, Lopez had high praise for the newest section of the park.

Ad

“It’s really well done, I think it’s what theme parks do best. It’s immersive, it’s escapism, it combines a good amount of thrills with great stories. Really cool stuff, [it] really makes me giddy thinking about it.”

Lopez could play a vital role for the Magic in the upcoming season. The team has a new head coach and a couple of new rookies. The team overall has a lot of young talent with several players recovering from injuries.

“We’re a young team, [we have] a few veterans. From what I’ve seen and [with] working out [during the] preseason, I’m salivating at the chance to get out on the floor with the guys.”

To all who come to this happy corner of ClickOrlando.com, welcome! Walt Disney World is counting down to its 50th Anniversary, and so are we. With 50 days until 50 years, we are taking a daily look back at the past, how Disney’s opening shaped Central Florida’s present and a peek at what’s in store for the future