Robin Lopez to sign with Orlando Magic, report says

Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez (42) reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Center Robin Lopez will sign with the Orlando Magic, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lopez will sign a one-year deal with the team.

Free agent C Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

He has played for seven different teams in his 13-year career.

The center played for the Washington Wizards last season.

Lopez started in nine games, played in 71 games and averaged nine points a game.

The former Wizards center also brought in 3.8 rebounds a game.