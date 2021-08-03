Robin Lopez to sign with Orlando Magic, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Center Robin Lopez will sign with the Orlando Magic, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lopez will sign a one-year deal with the team.
Free agent C Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021
He has played for seven different teams in his 13-year career.
The center played for the Washington Wizards last season.
Lopez started in nine games, played in 71 games and averaged nine points a game.
The former Wizards center also brought in 3.8 rebounds a game.