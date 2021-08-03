Cloudy icon
Robin Lopez to sign with Orlando Magic, report says

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez (42) reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Center Robin Lopez will sign with the Orlando Magic, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lopez will sign a one-year deal with the team.

He has played for seven different teams in his 13-year career.

The center played for the Washington Wizards last season.

Lopez started in nine games, played in 71 games and averaged nine points a game.

The former Wizards center also brought in 3.8 rebounds a game.

