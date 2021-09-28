Man accused of killing Nassau County deputy arrested near Callahan after 5-day search

SWAT team members were going door to door on Saturday as the search continued for Patrick McDowell, who is accused of shooting a Nassau County deputy during a traffic stop on Friday morning.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – The accused killer of a Nassau County deputy was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a flurry of law enforcement activity near a sports complex west of Callahan, WJXT-TV reported.

The arrest of Patrick McDowell, 35, came after law enforcement officers followed leads and tracked down vehicles believed to contain the man accused of killing deputy Josh Moyers on Friday during a traffic stop. Moyers died of his injuries on Sunday.

According to News4Jax sources, after a chase McDowell was cornered in a concession stand at Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex. Eventually, he surrendered after a K-9 was sent into the building. McDowell was treated for a dog bite wound, sources said, and was taken to a local hospital.

No weapon was found on McDowell, sources said.

The search intensified around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning when News4Jax crews were told to leave the search command post at Callahan First Baptist and move to a new location. It was not immediately clear why.

As News4Jax crews were moving, we learned that law enforcement had targeted three vehicles in the area that McDowell was thought to be riding in, according to sources.

Shortly after that, sources told News4Jax there was a large police presence at a sports complex off River Road just west of downtown that included helicopters and multiple law enforcement vehicles. River Road was then closed to traffic at Bypass Road.

McDowell’s arrest was confirmed by Nassau County Emergency Management as well as multiple News4Jax sources.

News4Jax has crews at the scene and in Callahan and is working to learn more. Nassau County authorities are expected to release more details soon.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Tuesday morning he wasn’t giving up the search but did say he planned to reassess the search if there were no results in the next several hours.

More than 200 local, state, and federal law enforcement officers searched a 5-square-mile perimeter southwest of Callahan Tuesday morning while a statewide Blue Alert is out for McDowell.

“He could be doing anything. Again there’s no evidence, no indication he’s not in our perimeter. We’ll continue shrinking down until we’ve checked every place then reassess from there,” Leeper said.

If McDowell is not found on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office was expected to address the public about how the search will move forward.

There is a $54,000 reward for information leading to McDowell’s arrest. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.