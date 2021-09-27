TIMELINE: Here’s what happened before, after Miya Marcano went missing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has dedicated at least 30 detectives to tracking down leads in hopes of finding a missing 19-year-old woman, according to Sheriff John Mina.

Miya Marcano has not been seen since around 5 p.m. Friday at the Arden Villas Apartments near the University of Central Florida. It is not clear when she was reported missing, but her father told News 6 on Monday that his daughter was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

Investigators announced Monday that a person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance, Armondo Manuel Caballero, had been found dead at an apartment complex in Seminole County from an apparent suicide. Mina said Caballero was a maintenance worker at Arden Villas since June and had shown romantic interest in Marcano but was rebuffed several times.

Investigators are now searching through Caballero’s car, looking for clues about Marcano’s disappearance.

Here is what is known about the timeline on the day of her disappearance and what has happened since then.

Friday, Sept. 24:

3 p.m. - This is the last time Caballero told deputies he saw Miya Marcano. Caballero worked as a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments where Marcano lived and worked. He was not considered a person of interest when investigators first spoke to him, according to Mina.

4:30 p.m. - A maintenance master key fob was used to enter Miya’s apartment at Arden Villas apartments. Caballero was known to have access to a master key fob, according to investigators. This is 30 minutes before Marcano would end her shift at Arden Villas.

5 p.m. - This is when Marcano was last seen leaving her shift at the leasing office at Arden Villas, according to investigators.

10:30 p.m. - Marcano missed her flight home to Fort Lauderdale, according to her father.

Saturday, Sept. 25:

5:53 p.m. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person’s bulletin for Marcano.

PLEASE SHARE: This is the #missingperson bulletin for 19-year-old Miya Marcano, last seen on 9/24 at the Arden Villas apartments (3303 Arden Villas Boulevard, Orlando).



We urge anyone with info to call the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357. If you see Miya, call 911. pic.twitter.com/ChLysuBfVD — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 25, 2021

Sunday, Sept. 26:

4:00 p.m. - News 6 sees helicopters flying over searching a wooded area behind Arden Villas Apartments.

6:00 p.m. - Marcano’s family gathers for a prayer vigil to bring the woman home.

Monday, Sept. 27:

10:23 a.m. - Seminole County deputies discover Armondo Caballero dead from an apparent suicide. Mina said deputies had been searching for Caballero through the weekend and had secured a warrant for his arrest on a burglary charge based on the information that a maintenance master key fob had been used to enter Marcano’s apartment.

1 p.m. - Mina postpones media briefing.

3 p.m. - Mina announced Caballero is dead. He adds that the search for Marcano continues. Caballero’s car is brought to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to be searched for clues.

Anyone with information on Marcano’s disappearance is asked to call 407-836-4357 or 911.