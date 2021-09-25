Partly Cloudy icon
Missing 19-year-old woman last seen at apartment complex near UCF, deputies say

Miya Marcano last seen Friday evening

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Miya Marcano (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen Friday evening.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen at the Arden Villas apartments around 5 p.m., which is located near the University of Central Florida.

Marcano is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said they are “actively investigating.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (407) 836-4357 or 911 if you see her.

