Missing 19-year-old woman last seen at apartment complex near UCF, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen Friday evening.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen at the Arden Villas apartments around 5 p.m., which is located near the University of Central Florida.

Marcano is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said they are “actively investigating.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (407) 836-4357 or 911 if you see her.