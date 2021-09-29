Search for missing woman Miya Marcano enters Day 5

ORLANDO, Fla. – Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office met Wednesday as the search for Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old who’s been missing since last week, entered its fifth day.

Sheriff’s officials would not share the specific location or time of Wednesday’s search.

[TIMELINE: Miya Marcano case]

Volunteers and family members of Marcano searched Tuesday around her apartment complex off University Boulevard near the University of Central Florida.

Family members and OCSO deputies also searched around a Seminole County apartment complex where a person of interest in the case, Armando Caballero, was recently found dead of an apparent suicide.

Family and friends gathered outside Marcano’s apartment Tuesday night to hold another vigil for the missing Valencia College student.

Ad

A volunteer told News 6 that she heard about Marcano’s case through Facebook and decided to take the day off from work to join the search Wednesday.

OCSO Deputies continue to search for 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

The red shirt (left) is what she was last seen wearing on 9/24.



On 9/27, Armando Caballero, the person of interest in this case, was found dead of an apparent suicide.



Call @CrimelineFL or 407-836-4357 w/ any info pic.twitter.com/GxYFUkaY14 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 29, 2021

“I was supposed to come yesterday to search, but I wasn’t sure if they were going to be here by the time I finished, so I asked my grandmother if she had a machete, and she was like, ‘What do you need it for?’ and I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to help find Miya,” Melony Wyllie said.

Marcano was reported missing since Friday, but family members said they are not giving up hope and believe she’s still alive.

Orange County Deputies are using the parking lot of this Ruby Tuesday on University Blvd to discuss search plans for #MiyaMarcano



No word yet where they will be starting but we are staying out until they tell us. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Tzi80K8kIK — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) September 29, 2021