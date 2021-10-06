New video shows confrontation between family of Miya Marcano, prime suspect in her death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of Miya Marcano released video on Wednesday showing them interacting with the man who investigators believe is responsible for the 19-year-old’s death — Armando Caballero.

The cell phone video, seen above, was shot by one of the family members around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 — one day after Marcano was last seen alive — according to the family.

The video begins with Caballero standing next to his car, speaking with an Orange County deputy.

During the conversation, Caballero, who was a maintenance worker at Arden Villas Apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, said he had just learned of the woman’s disappearance from a co-worker.

“You have sent obsessive texts to Miya,” one family member can be heard saying to Caballero in the video. “We have all seen the texts. You talked about giving her your life savings. You Cash App’ed her money and you claim that you weren’t in touch.”

Caballero gets defensive.

“It’s not only from my side,” he said. “So, don’t try to make this like I’m a stalker.”

Caballero later added, “Until we know what’s going on, just don’t beat me up.”

The family fires back, “Nobody’s beating you up.”

“If I’m guilty why would I come her,” Caballero responded.

“You put yourself in the middle right here. You brought yourself over here,” another family member said.

“Because we’re (Caballero and the co-worker) concerned,” Caballero said.

“Why weren’t you concerned hours ago?” the family member responds.

“I just found out,” Caballero responds.

There is another brief exchange and then the video ends as Caballero gets back into his car.

The man was found dead at an apartment complex in Seminole County a little more than 48 hours later on Monday, Sept. 27. Deputies said he hanged himself inside a garage used to store paint at the complex.

“We are not looking for any other people. We believe, pretty conclusively, that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime (Marcano’s disappearance and death) and there’s not any other person or persons that we are looking for in this case,” Mina said in the days after his body was discovered.

Marcano’s body was found in the woods on Saturday, Oct. 2 near Tymber Skan Condominiums off South Texas Avenue.

The family’s attorney revealed Wednesday that Marcano was found bound with tape around feet and wrists and covering her mouth.