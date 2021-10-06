Protest planned at Miya Marcano’s apartment complex. Here’s what they hope to change

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents at the Arden Villas Apartments in Orange County plan to protest Wednesday following the death of Miya Marcano, the missing woman who lived at the complex and was later found dead.

Deputies suspect that the 19-year-old was killed by Arden Villas maintenance worker Armando Caballero, who had access to her home. Caballero was found dead of an apparent suicide after Marcano was reported missing.

Marcano’s body was found days later near the Tymber Skan Condominiums off South Texas Avenue.

Marcano’s family and other residents say her death could have been prevented if there had been better security.

“We have learned this is not his first incident at the Arden Villas Apartments. There have been a number of people who have dealt with this guy on a personal basis,” said Daryl Washington, the attorney representing the Marcano family.

Washington’s law firm, meantime, released cellphone video on Wednesday showing Marcano’s family talking to Caballero hours after she went missing. Attorneys said the video was recorded by one of Marcano’s family members on Saturday, September 25.

Washington confirmed Wednesday morning that Marcano was found with tape around her wrists, feet and mouth when investigators discovered her body.

Thousands have already signed an online petition demanding changes at Arden Villas, including more security at the front gate, surveillance cameras throughout the complex, no unannounced maintenance visits and elimination of all master keys.

Arden Villas officials said last week that it had increased security and that all of its employees undergo a background check and training.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back to ClickOrlando.com for developments.