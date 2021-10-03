Family, attorney say more safeguards could have prevented Miya Marcano’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney of Miya Marcano’s family released a statement saying the woman’s death was preventable and they “intend to hold those responsible” after the missing 19-year-old’s body was found Saturday.

Search crews found the woman’s body in a wooded area near Tymber Skan Condominiums off South Texas Avenue, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Arden Villas Apartments near the University of Central Florida. Armando Caballero, the person of interest in her disappearance, was a maintenance worker at Arden Villas since June, according to officials.

Officials said a maintenance-issued master key fob, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, was used to enter her apartment around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Investigators announced days after her disappearance that Caballero was found dead at a Seminole County apartment complex.

“We want to stress that we believe that her disappearance and consequential death was 100% preventable and we intend to hold those responsible accountable to the full extent of the law,” attorney Daryl K. Washington said in a release.

The family and Washington “believe more safeguards should have been in place” to prevent the “unauthorized entry into Miya’s apartment which led to her disappearance,” according to the release.

Mina said over 60 detectives worked exclusively on this case. The FBI also joined local agencies this week to assist in the investigation.

“We are not looking for any other people. We believe, pretty conclusively, that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime and there’s not any other person or persons that we are looking for in this case,” he said.

The family’s attorney said an update would be provided in the future.