WATCH LIVE: Orange County sheriff to provide update on Miya Marcano case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update Saturday afternoon on Miya Marcano’s disappearance.

Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas Apartments near the University of Central Florida. It is not clear when she was reported missing, but her father told News 6 on Monday his daughter was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale that day.

Investigators announced days after her disappearance that a person of interest, Armando Manuel Caballero, was found dead at a Seminole County apartment complex from an apparent suicide.

Mina said over 60 detectives are working exclusively on this case. The FBI also joined local agencies this week to assist in the investigation “in the manner of technology,” Mina said.

Sheriff John Mina said Caballero was a maintenance worker at Arden Villas since June and had accessed Marcano’s apartment.

The sheriff said during a news conference this week they believed Caballero is responsible, though “we don’t know all the circumstances involved in what happened there.” He also mentioned the sheriff’s office was given video that led to a search warrant being issued for Caballero’s apartment and car “in less than 24 hours of us responding to the scene.”

The sheriff’s office announced Friday a reward of up to $15,000 for any information to help find Marcano.