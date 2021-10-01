Orange County deputies warn of Miya Marcano donation scam

A fraudulent post claiming to be collecting funds to aid in the search for missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano is circulating social media, according to a Tweet sent out by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

ALERT! This is a fraudulent post from someone looking to take advantage of the #miyamarcano case and take kind people’s money. Miya’s family has confirmed this is #fraud. DO NOT DONATE. #SCAMALERT pic.twitter.com/Ocf10pH2uC — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 30, 2021

The Marcano family confirmed that the fundraiser was a scam, the Thursday night post stated.

The scam was posted by an account by the name of Solo Marcano.

Deputies cautioned the public not to donate to this account.