Orange County deputies warn of Miya Marcano donation scam

OCSO tweet states post asking for donations is fraudulent

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

A fraudulent post claiming to be collecting funds to aid in the search for missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano is circulating social media, according to a Tweet sent out by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fraudulent post claiming to be collecting funds to aid in the search for missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano is circulating social media, according to a Tweet sent out by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Marcano family confirmed that the fundraiser was a scam, the Thursday night post stated.

The scam was posted by an account by the name of Solo Marcano.

Deputies cautioned the public not to donate to this account.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

