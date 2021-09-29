SunRail train strikes semi in Orange County, closing road, delaying commuter rail

A SunRail train is apparently involved in a crash in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A SunRail train carrying 11 passengers struck a semitrailer Wednesday morning in Orange County, causing the closure of a roadway and delaying a commuter rail route, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which happened near Wetherbee Road and Orange Avenue, prompting the closure of Wetherbee in the area.

The FHP said a vehicle cut in front of the semi, preventing the big rig driver from clearing the tracks. The crossing arms were activated for an oncoming train, but the driver was unable to move forward, and the train struck the trailer, which was carrying a forklift, troopers said.

Debris from the crash struck two nearby SUV’s, according to the FHP.

Video from the scene showed a damaged forklift near the tracks.

No information about the car that cut off the semi was released.

Train P303 southbound was delayed by 60 minutes due to police assistance near the tracks, SunRail tweeted.

“Bus Bridge will be implemented between Sand Lake Rd. and Meadow Woods stations. We will continue to provide updates. All other trains are on time,” the tweet said.

Orange County: Wetherbee Rd is closed, east of Orange Ave. 6:40 am a crash involving a semi-truck, 2 cars and a Sunrail Train w/ 11 passengers occurred. No injuries reported. Clean-up is happening now, so avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TToV6KUXpD — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) September 29, 2021

** TRAIN CRASH **

Wetherbee east of Orange Ave

- Wetherbee is CLOSED

- Orange Ave is OPEN

- Forklift attached to rear of semi struck by train #FHP #Orange #Sunrail pic.twitter.com/90faflvDhk — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) September 29, 2021

Train P303 SB delayed 60 mins due to police assistance near the tracks. Bus Bridge will be implemented between Sand Lake Rd. and Meadow Woods stations. We will continue to provide updates. All other trains are on time. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) September 29, 2021