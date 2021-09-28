Clear icon
Local News

Florida’s minimum wage workers will get a pay hike on Thursday

First of 6 yearly increases to Florida’s minimum wage takes effect Sept. 30

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Minimum wage workers across the state of Florida are set to get a pay hike on Thursday.

The current minimum wage across the Sunshine State is $8.65 per hour, but on Thursday that goes up by $1.35 to $10 per hour.

The pay increase comes nearly a year after 61% of Florida voters passed Amendment 2 in the November 2020 general election. Amendment 2 provided for the state minimum wage to rise over the next several years until it eventually reaches $15 per hour — which was a change to Section 24 of Article X in the Florida Constitution.

Thursday pay hike is the first of six for minimum wage workers. The pay increase schedule looks like this:

  • $10 on Sept. 30, 2021
  • $11 on Sept. 30, 2022
  • $12 on Sept. 30, 2023
  • $13 on Sept. 30, 2024
  • $14 on Sept. 30, 2025
  • $15 on Sept. 30, 2026

Orlando trial attorney John Morgan led the effort to get Amendment 2 on the ballot, investing $6 million of his own money into the initiative.

Florida’s minimum wage is about to go up, after voters approved Amendment 2, which outlines a plan for the state’s minimum wage to reach $15 per hour by 2026.
The last time Florida had voted on a minimum wage ballot measure was in 2004. Florida Amendment 5 was approved and provided for a $6.15 per hour minimum wage set to increase each year based on changes in the CPI-W or inflation. That rule caused the state’s minimum wage to rise from $8.56 per hour to $8.65 per hour earlier this year.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

