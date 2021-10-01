‘We need closure:’ Dozens attend vigil as search for Miya Marcano continues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of Miya Marcano is holding out hope she will be found alive.

The 19-year-old has been missing since Friday afternoon from the Arden Villas apartment complex.

The biggest search area is now concentrated in Volusia County.

A vigil was held Thursday night at the Arden Villas, this was the last place anyone saw Marcano.

Dozens of people held up candles and sang “Amazing Grace” at the vigil. Marcano worked and lived at the apartment complex.

“We keep our hope that we will find her. We need closure, we need closure. I don’t know what kind of life it would be for never knowing where she’s at,” Marcano’s grandmother Violet Delvillen said.

Thursday afternoon a massive search for Marcano took place in New Smyrna Beach.

The search for Marcano in New Smyrna Beach was suspended around 8 p.m. Thursday, it will resume first thing Friday morning.