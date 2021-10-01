$15,000 reward offered for any information to help find Miya Marcano

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information about the location of missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, according to a tweet sent out by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators continued the search for Marcano in New Smyrna Beach on Friday. The Volusia County search is happening more than an hour from Arden Villas Apartments near the University of Central Florida, where Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. one week ago.

[TRENDING: FBI assisting in Miya Marcano case | Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“The hardest thing has for me and has been just the fact that she’s gone, that she’s missing and we don’t know where she is,” said family friend Carol Hylton.

Please give your attention to this @crimelineFL flyer with information about a reward in the #MiyaMarcano case. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. You can remain anonymous and still collect the reward. pic.twitter.com/stFcCtAAOo — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 1, 2021

As loved ones and friends continue to stay positive about finding Marcano, they said each day it’s getting harder.

“When you’re the family member with the person that’s missing, everything is too long. Twenty-four hours is too long, 48 hours is too long, and for sure, seven days is too long,” Carol Hylton said.

Investigators announced Monday that Armando Manuel Caballero, the prime suspect in Marcano’s disappearance, was discovered dead at a Seminole County apartment complex from an apparent suicide.

“It’s absolute anger because the main suspect is now gone,” Carol Hylton said.

Miya Marcano's friends and family ask anyone who has information about the missing 19-year-old's whereabouts to come forward.

For a second day in a row, Sky 6 captured Orange County search and rescue teams near Peninsula Avenue and Saxon Drive. They have used ATVs and boats to search for any sign of Marcano.

Ad

According to investigators, teams started searching in the New Smyrna Beach area based off a cellphone ping from Caballero.

[TIMELINE: Here’s what happened before, after Miya Marcano went missing]

Friends and family of Marcano said it’s frustrating that the answers connected to her disappearance aren’t coming in fast enough. It’s why her loved ones are hopeful someone will speak up.

“We’re not asking you to rat anybody out. We’re just asking you to give us some information so we can find our baby and bring her home,” said family friend Michael Hylton.

Miya Marcano's friends and family ask anyone who has information about the missing 19-year-old's whereabouts to come forward.

Marcano’s family members are planning prayer vigils Friday night in both Orlando and South Florida to pray for Marcano and her safe return.

Orange County deputies urge anyone with information about Marcano or her whereabouts to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Ad

Officials said you can remain anonymous and still collect the reward.