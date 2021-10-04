Miya Marcano’s disappearance prompts calls for more safety at Arden Villas

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Days after getting the news they did not want to hear, the family of a college student believed to be dead is now pushing for more safeguards at her apartment complex where she lived and worked.

Orange County investigators they’ve found what is believed to be the body of Miya Marcano Saturday morning. Monday, the Medical Examiner’s Office told News 6 they are still working to identify the woman.

The body was found less than 20 miles from her apartment complex near the University of Central Florida. Marcano was last seen at the Arden Villas on Sept. 24.

Residents who live at the complex said more needs to be done to prevent another tragedy.

“It was too close to home and it should have not have happened,” resident Julia Veiga said.

Many residents have started an online petition. Many say they don’t feel the apartment complex is doing enough to keep residents safe, including ensuring their front gate is always locked. Some residents are even asking to break their lease.

“If we decided that we don’t feel safe anymore, we should have the choice to leave,” resident Brenna Boylan said.

Investigators said their prime suspect, maintenance worker Armando Caballero, used a master key fob to enter Marcano’s apartment the same day. They found him dead days later from an apparent suicide.

“If you are going to be given a key fob. There needs to be some protocol. You shouldn’t just have it and be able to take it with you when you leave work,” Marcano’s family attorney Daryl Washington said.

A spokesperson for the Arden Villas was in a meeting when News 6 went to the apartment complex on Monday.

A News 6 email sent on Monday to Arden Villas has not been returned but a spokesperson did issue a statement last week saying the apartment complex enhanced security protocols and also revised its maintenance system. Late Monday, crews were repairing the front gate, there is also a security guard parked out front.