Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, diagnosed with breast cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” the first-term Republican governor said Monday in a statement.

The governor and his 41-year-old wife, a former TV reporter and anchor in Jacksonville, have three children.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” the statement said. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

A native of Troy, Ohio, Casey DeSantis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the College of Charleston.

The First Lady is also a three-time national champion equestrian, as well as a runner-up Division I NCAA champion.