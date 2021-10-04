Tracking the tropics: What’s the deal with that system near Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Sam continues its path northward into the northern Atlantic as a Category 2 hurricane.

As of early Monday, winds were clocked at 105 mph, moving northeast at 30 mph.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days, with Sam transitioning into a post tropical storm by early Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a large area of clouds and showers over the southeastern Bahamas has a 20% chance of development in the next five days.

Upper-level winds are not expected to be especially conducive, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves northwest through late this weekend.

The tropical wave will inject a better chance of rain from Wednesday in the Orlando area through the weekend. The forecast calls for rain chances to surge back to 50-60 percent by Thursday.

Ad

The next named storm will be called Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.