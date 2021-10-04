Partly Cloudy icon
Central Florida to see another sunny day, but rain on the way

Candace Campos, Meteorologist

File photo.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A large ridge of high pressure will remain in control Monday, ushering in a 20% chance of a few fast-moving showers.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, with highs warming into the upper 80s.

Through the next few days, the high-pressure system will begin to break down as two systems begin dragging more moisture across Central Florida.

A tropical wave over the southern Bahamas and a front to our north will inject a better chance of rain from Wednesday through the weekend. The forecast calls for rain chances to surge back to 50-60 percent by Thursday.

Tropical update

Hurricane Sam continues its path northward into the northern Atlantic as a Category 2 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, winds were clocked at 105 mph, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days, with Sam transitioning into a post tropical storm by early Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a large area of clouds and showers over the southeastern Bahamas has a 20% chance of development in the next five days.

Upper-level winds are not expected to be especially conducive, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves northwest through late this weekend.

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.
