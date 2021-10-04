Central Florida to see another sunny day, but rain on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large ridge of high pressure will remain in control Monday, ushering in a 20% chance of a few fast-moving showers.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, with highs warming into the upper 80s.

Through the next few days, the high-pressure system will begin to break down as two systems begin dragging more moisture across Central Florida.

A tropical wave over the southern Bahamas and a front to our north will inject a better chance of rain from Wednesday through the weekend. The forecast calls for rain chances to surge back to 50-60 percent by Thursday.

Tropical update

Hurricane Sam continues its path northward into the northern Atlantic as a Category 2 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, winds were clocked at 105 mph, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days, with Sam transitioning into a post tropical storm by early Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a large area of clouds and showers over the southeastern Bahamas has a 20% chance of development in the next five days.

Upper-level winds are not expected to be especially conducive, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves northwest through late this weekend.