Tropics update: New area to watch near the Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a few days with no tropical development expected, a disorganized area of clouds and showers has developed around the Turks and Caicos.

Upper-level winds are expected to be marginally conducive for slow development of this system while it moves west-northwestward through Monday, followed by a slow northwestward motion through the end of the week.

With the untapped waters off the Florida coast being extremely warm, some development of this system is possible as it meanders near the southeast coast of the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 20% chance for development over the next few days. It is too early to tell if rain chances will increase in Central Florida.

The last name on the 2021 hurricane season list is Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Ad

[RELATED: Why No Q, U, X, Y, Z Names | How Storms Get Their Name]

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.

Victor is barely hanging on to a tropical depression status in the far eastern Atlantic. Sam remains a powerful hurricane as it moves into the North Atlantic, but gradual weakening is expected to continue.

Hurricane season officially runs through November.