Hurricane Sam to bring dangerous rip currents, swells to Florida beaches

Hurricane Sam will create dangerous beach conditions even though it is more than 1,000 miles away from Florida and passing safely east of Bermuda.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Sam continues to be a powerful hurricane as it moves north through the Atlantic Ocean. Even as Sam is passing safely to the east of Florida, it’s impacts will be felt all across the Atlantic.

Numerous strong rip currents will impact the Florida beaches through at least Sunday evening as Hurricane Sam pulls away from Bermuda toward the North Atlantic. A stiff northeast breeze on the order of 10-15 mph will also make for rough surf. The rough surf will enhance the hidden rip current threat through the weekend. It is advised not to enter the ocean.

There is a high risk for rip currents through the weekend.

Expect waves to be on the order of 4-6 feet Saturday, decreasing to 3-5 feet Sunday.

Ocean conditions will gradually improve starting Monday.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Victor will make a quick turn north and will not be a threat to the U.S.

No new development is expected in the tropics over the next five days.

The highest likelihood for tropical development typically begins to shift to the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico in October. Hurricane season runs through November.