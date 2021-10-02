Prime suspect in Miya Marcano’s disappearance accused of suspicious behavior at Seminole County apartment complex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A police report provided by the Seminole County Sheriff’s office reveals the prime suspect in Miya Marcano’s disappearance for Arden Villas is no stranger to suspicious behavior.

In March, Armando Caballero was accused of throwing a weight through a woman’s bedroom window after she turned him down for a date.

The alleged incident happened on March 17 at the Sabal Club apartments in Seminole County where investigators said the 27-year-old was found dead from an apparent suicide two days after Marcano was last seen.

[TRENDING: FBI assisting in Miya Marcano case | Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The young woman said her apartment complex maintenance worker named Armando wrote her note asking her out on a date, she initially agreed but changed her mind after he requested to move the date up. The woman said soon after that a black weight was thrown through her bedroom window.

The 24-year-old woman said she didn’t see who threw it, but reported she believed it was Armando.

Investigators did not confirm Armando’s last name but Armando Caballero’s fingerprints were found on the note given to the woman. However, investigators could not officially link Caballero to the incident. Investigators said they believe the individual responsible is Caballero.

Another suspicious circumstance with Caballero as the prime suspect. It is not clear how long Caballero worked as a maintenance worker at Sabal Club apartments.