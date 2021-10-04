Clear icon
Local News

1 stabbed to death, 2 injured in fight among roommates in Orange County

Fatal stabbing investigated on Hill Road northwest of Orlando

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was stabbed and killed and two others were injured Sunday night when a fight broke out among three roommates in Orange County, deputies said.

The triple stabbing was reported around 9:25 a.m. in the 6400 block of Hill Road near Lockhart, northwest of Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the roommates, all men in their 50s, got into an altercation and all of them suffered stab wounds.

The roommates were taken to separate hospitals, where one of the men died, deputies said.

The other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s officials.

No other details have been released.

