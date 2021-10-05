Miya Marcano’s body positively identified, medical examiner says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Days after a body was found in the woods near an Orange County apartment complex, the medical examiner has positively identified the remains as 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who went missing more than a week ago.

The body was found on Saturday, Oct. 2 near Tymber Skan Condominiums off South Texas Avenue. A purse with Marcano’s identification was found near the body, but the medical examiner is required to make the final determination on a victim’s identity.

The news release does not provide any information on how Marcano died.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave to bring rain to Florida | Should I get the flu shot and COVID vaccine? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said a person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance, Armando Caballero, had once lived at Tymber Skan. Caballero had been found dead on Monday, Sept. 27. Deputies said he had hung himself inside a garage at an apartment complex in Seminole County.

Prior to her body being found, Marcano was last seen on Friday, Sept. 24 at Arden Villas Apartments near the University of Central Florida, where she lived and worked.

[TIMELINE: Here’s what happened before, after Miya Marcano went missing]

It is not clear when she was reported missing, but her father told News 6 his daughter was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale that day. Officials said a maintenance-issued master key fob, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, was used to enter her apartment around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 — a half-hour prior to Marcano getting off of work.

Ad

Sheriff John Mina said Caballero had previously expressed a romantic interest in Marcano, but she had rejected him several times.

“We are not looking for any other people. We believe, pretty conclusively, that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime and there’s not any other person or persons that we are looking for in this case,” Mina said.