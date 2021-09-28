Orange County deputies scour Longwood apartment complex in search for Miya Marcano

Orange County deputies search the grounds around Sabal Club apartments, looking for clues in Miya Marcano's disappearance

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Monday afternoon, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies returned to Sabal Club to scour the wooded area around the apartment complex — that includes a walking trail in a right-of-way that runs the length of the property — as part of the search for Miya Marcano.

Miya Marcano’s uncle, Mark Marcano, coordinated the volunteer search inside the complex where Armando Caballero, a person of interest in the 19-year-old’s disappearance, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Monday.

“Somebody heard something, somebody seen something,” Mark Marcano said. “If you’ve seen something or heard something, just help right?”

[TRENDING: Florida’s minimum wage increasing | Man accused of killing Nassau County deputy arrested | TIMELINE: Miya Marcano case | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

He urged volunteers to knock on doors and shout Miya’s name.

“Think about if you were kidnapped, what would you want to do?” Mark Marcano said. “If your (hands) are tied to something in a room, you’re not going to be right next to the window so you got to listen for the faintest sounds. Say her name, knock on the door, and say her name.”

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call that came from the Longwood apartment complex that brought deputies to a storage garage. The caller said a man was found hanging.

[TIMELINE: Here’s what happened before, after Miya Marcano went missing]

In the police report, deputies wrote that Caballero was discovered by a worker at the complex hanging from the ceiling in a normally unlocked garage where paint is stored.

Ad

Caballero was a maintenance worker at Aden Villas Apartments, where Miya Marcano lived and worked, and deputies said he had accessed the woman’s apartment with a maintenance key fob.

The woman was last seen leaving work Friday at 5 p.m. Investigators said Caballero had accessed her apartment at 4:30 p.m., a half-hour before her shift ended.

Anyone with information on Marcano’s disappearance is asked to call 407-836-4357 or 911.