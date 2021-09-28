Family, friends search for missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fla. – Family and friends of Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing last week, will conduct a search for her Tuesday in Orange County.

Marcano was last seen Friday at the Arden Villas Apartments, where she lives and works, on University Boulevard near the University of Central Florida.

Family members, expected to search near UCF, said they are not giving up hope.

Family members, expected to search near UCF, said they are not giving up hope.

“Miya, this message is for you: I know you’re alive. I know you’re out there. We love you. You know our family is strong. You know we won’t sleep one night until we get you home,” Marcano’s aunt said on Monday.

Marcano’s case took a disturbing turn Monday when Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced that Armando Caballero, 27, a person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance, was found dead at a Seminole County apartment complex from an apparent suicide.

Caballero was a maintenance worker at Aden Villas Apartments and deputies said he had accessed Marcano’s unit.

“We now know that a maintenance issue master key fob, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, used it to enter Miya’s apartment Friday afternoon,” Mina said.

Marcano, a student at Valencia College, started taking classes in August 2020 and was pursuing an Associate in Arts degree, school officials said.

Investigators are pleading for anyone with information about Miya to come forward.