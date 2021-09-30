Deputies to search garages, storage units for missing woman Miya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies are expected to ramp up their search efforts at the apartment complex where Miya Marcano was last seen.

Residents at the Arden Villas Apartments said they received notice that law enforcement officers will be entering all occupied garages and storage units on Thursday as they continue their investigation into the missing 19-year-old, who was last seen on Friday.

[TIMELINE: Miya Marcano case]

Sheriff’s officials would not share the specific location or time of the search.

On Wednesday, crews were seen searching woods near the Orange County apartment complex.

Dive teams were also spotted conducting a search in Lake Monroe. When asked about the divers, Seminole County deputies referred questions to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which would not confirm any details.

Ad

Marcano has not been seen since around 5 p.m. Friday at the Arden Villas Apartments near the University of Central Florida. It is not clear when she was reported missing, but her father told News 6 on Monday that his daughter was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

Investigators announced Monday that a person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance, Armondo Manuel Caballero, had been found dead at an apartment complex in Seminole County from an apparent suicide. Mina said Caballero was a maintenance worker at Arden Villas since June and had accessed Marcano’s apartment.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Anyone with information regarding Marcano or Caballero as it relates to her disappearance is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Ad