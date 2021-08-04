Orlando Magic sign Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner to their rookie contracts

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs passes up court during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Indianapolis. Cunningham is a 6-foot-8 ballhandler with the ability to play on or off the ball. He's widely expected to be the No. 1 NBA draft pick after one year with the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic officially signed guard Jalen Suggs and forward Franz Wagner on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard out of Gonzaga and was the No. 5 pick in the NBA draft and averaged 14.4 points a game while bringing in 5.3 rebounds a game and dishing out 4.5 assists a game.

Suggs shot 50.3 percent from the field, 33.7 percent from beyond the arc and 75.4 percent from the foul line.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | 3,000 Spirit Airlines flights canceled or delayed | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

Ad

Many basketball fans will remember Suggs for his magical run in the NCAA Tournament, Suggs and Gonzaga reached the finals.

The 6-foot-9 forward out of Gonzaga was the No. 8 pick.

Wagner averaged 22 points a game this past season. He shot 47 percent from the field, shot 34.3 percent beyond the arc and shot 83.5 percent from the foul line.

Center Robin Lopez will sign with the Orlando Magic, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In July, the Magic named Jamahl Mosley as head coach.

This past season, the Magic traded three of the team’s best players: Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon.

On defense, Mosley said he wants to have high communication and he shared his offensive style.

“I want to play with pace, space and I want to play with the pass,” Mosley said earlier this month.

Ad

Orlando finished the 2021 season with a 21-51 record.