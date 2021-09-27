Disney 50th anniversary décor arrives at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The EARidescent sparkle and shine of Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration has made its way to Orlando International Airport.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Over the weekend, Disney shared the first images of the new additions now greeting guests at the entrance and exits of the terminal.

Travelers at Orlando International Airport are Immersed in the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration (Disney Parks Blog)

Back in July, Disney said guests will see a number of new additions including a wide-spanning art installation that features popular Disney characters in the train terminal stations, glowing light patterns and an immersive photo opportunity that includes a golden teacup inspired by the famous Mad Tea Party attraction at Magic Kingdom Park.

Ad

Travelers at Orlando International Airport are Immersed in the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration (Orlando International Airport)

“Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World share a commitment to the Central Florida community. We proudly recognize the outstanding accomplishment of our longtime partner as they celebrate this impressive 50th anniversary milestone,” said Phil Brown, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “Collaborating on a commemorative presence at Florida’s busiest airport means we get to be the first moment of celebration for guests flying into Orlando to be part of the spectacular fanfare.”

Travelers at Orlando International Airport are Immersed in the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney created a similar display at the airport before the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy‘s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019.

Travelers at Orlando International Airport are Immersed in the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration (Disney Parks Blog)

“This magical makeover has arrived at Florida’s busiest airport just in time for the start of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” at Walt Disney World Resort and will stick around through March 2022,” Disney said on its blog.

Ad

Travelers at Orlando International Airport are Immersed in the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration (Disney Parks Blog)

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.