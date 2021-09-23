Partly Cloudy icon
Theme Parks

Walt Disney World conducting fireworks testing ahead of 50th anniversary

Testing happening late Wednesday and Saturday night

Landon McReynolds, Producer

BAY LAKE, Fla. – People who live around Disney World’s Magic Kingdom may hear the familiar sound of fireworks at a really late time on Wednesday and Saturday.

Theme park officials said on Wednesday crews will test the fireworks between the hours of 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Disney officials said crews will do their best to keep noise at a minimum.

Officials also apologized to residents in the area and hotel guests for the inconvenience.

Walt Disney World will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1.

During that time, Disney will unveil its all-new nighttime firework spectacular “Disney Enchantment.”

Disney said the show will have captivating Disney music, enhanced lighting and, for the first time ever, immersive projection effects that extend down Main Street, U.S.A.

