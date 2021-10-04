‘Screamin’ Green Hauntoween’ returns to Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience Orlando’s Hauntoween Event Resurrected with Entirely New HUE-rific Attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Crayola Experience at the Florida Mall has brought back its Screamin’ Green Hauntoween event, which runs through Halloween.

The event is returning with new spooktacular attractions and activities that are sure to wrap families in a web of frightfully creative fun, officials said.

In addition to the 28 hands-on activities at the attraction, families can dress up in their best Halloween attire and experience the following:

Craft a witch castle.

Make ooey-gooey Crayola slime or decorate a pumpkin for an additional fee.

Visit with a 3D Bride of Frankenstein as she waits for her witchy makeup artist.

Creep through a spooky forest and cross a rickety, crickety bridge to find a timberwolf.

Take a photo with a pumpkin-loving zombie and a world-renowned aromatherapist vampire.

Trick or treat and try delicious treats.

Jump into color wormholes with a galactic mining skeleton.

Visit an ancient Egyptian tomb with a talking Pharaoh head and his mummy.

Crayola Experience Orlando’s Hauntoween Event Resurrected (Crayola Experience)

Screamin’ Green Hauntoween is included in the general admission price.

Click here for more information and tickets to Crayola Experience Screamin’ Green Hauntoween.

