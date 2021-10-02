WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Brick or Treat has returned to LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

The popular family event is scaring up fun with trick or treating, extended park hours, exclusive Halloween character meet-and-greets, shows, fireworks and so much more.

The event is free with regular park admission and runs on Saturday and Sundays through Halloween.

[TRENDING: FBI assisting in Miya Marcano case | Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

While kids are out trick-or-treating around the theme park they will come across five uniquely themed candy stations including a Ghoulish Graveyard, Happy Harvest, Cauldron of Candy, and more. Trick-or-treat candy stations are available from 2:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Brick or Treat Returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort (Legoland Florida)

Legoland Florida will have four live shows to keep the spooky fun going each event day.

The Groovin’ Graveyard and a Candy-Coated Curse are making a return this year.

The Groovin’ Graveyard: A graveyard comes to life with ghoulish delight, after musical spirits are awakened from their eternal slumber. Get ready to groove as this haunted group drums up some skele-fun. This is the final year to see these ghouls, so come jam out with them one last time before they vanish and return to their slumber. (Legoland Florida)

There are a few new shows for the event including the interactive show Operation: Monster Squad, and a Halloween lesson show - perfect for children ages two to six.

Legoland Florida is also transforming its Grand Carousel attraction into a Halloween celebration that will be playing some spooky tunes as guests take a spin.

“Grab some spooky selfies with a special squad of characters that can only be found during Brick or Treat! This includes classic monsters with a LEGO twist like Monster Rocker, Mummy, and Lord Vampyre, as well as LEGO favorites including Scarecrow, Spider Lady, Shark Suit Guy and more! LEGO fans can also help craft a giant LEGO Scarecrow brick by brick in DUPLO Valley or snap a family photo inside a large LEGO pumpkin,” Legoland Florida said in a news release.

Ad

Guests can finish their night by enjoying some Halloween fireworks over at Pirate’s Cove.

Guests can grab a complimentary pair of special glasses to see the fireworks burst into awesome LEGO bricks.

Fireworks display over Lake Eloise at LEGOLAND ® Florida Resort. (Chip Litherland Photography Inc.)

Brick or Treat runs on the following event dates: Oct. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.