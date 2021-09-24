Legoland Florida announces 10th birthday celebrations and attractions

LEGOLAND Celebrates 10 Years with New Attractions, Birthday Party Moments and More

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort is preparing to commemorate ten awesome years of fun next month.

The theme park opened on Oct. 15, 2011 and took over the former Cypress Gardens theme park.

To celebrate the big anniversary this year, guests can expect to see new shade structures at its iconic Miniland area of the park, an immersive new attraction and a brick-tastic birthday party that includes the biggest Lego birthday cake ever built.

Beginning on Oct. 15, guests can experience the all-new attraction being called “The Legoland Story.”

LEGOLAND Celebrates 10 Years with New Attractions, Birthday Party Moments and More (Merlin Entertainment)

“LEGO history comes to life with playful, photo-worthy displays, including an original ride vehicle from Cypress Gardens’ Triple Hurricane and an interactive Minifigure trading wall. Floor-to-ceiling colorful graphics illustrate chapters of LEGO history, including the first LEGO toy ever created and the original minifigure. After exploring the walkthrough experience, guests will build alongside the Master Builders’ Workshop with hands-on brick activities that are sure to inspire the builders of tomorrow,” Legoland Florida officials described in a news release.

The new attraction will also feature an all-new café, Legoland Coffee Co., which will serve up chilled iced coffees and seasonal flavors.

Families are also invited to join the brick-tastic birthday bash which will have party moments, surprise character appearances and pop-up entertainment.

No birthday is complete without some sweet treats.

Legoland Florida said chefs will be whipping up some delicious treats for the menu which includes an Apple Fries Cupcake and a Birthday Cake Latte at the Legoland Coffee Co.

Legoland said the 10th anniversary birthday cake will be more than 20 feet tall and will be on display through the end of the year.

Legoland has been celebrating all year with the addition of Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show, PirateFest Weekends, LEGO Friends Weekend, LEGO NINJAGO Days and AWE-Summer.

BRICK OR TREAT: SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS IN OCTOBER (Merlin Entertainment)

Next month, the theme park will also begin its Brick-or-Treat Halloween event which runs Saturday and Sundays.

The event, which is included with park admission, will feature exclusive Lego monster characters, trick-or-treating, dance parties and fireworks.

Click here to learn more about Legoland Florida Resort.

