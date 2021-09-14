Universal gives new details on return of ‘Rock the Universe’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is set to welcome people back to Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, “Rock the Universe.”

The festival allows guests to experience the excitement of both Universal theme parks, while also taking in performances by a handful of popular Christian artists at three open-air stages.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The weekend kicks off Jan. 28 and will feature performances by GRAMMY award-winning Christian pop duo, for KING & COUNTRY, Dove award-winning contemporary Christian artist, Matthew West, and more.

Universal said the good times continue Jan. 29 with performances by GRAMMY award-winning contemporary Christian rock band, Casting Crowns, multiple GRAMMY award-winning Christian rock artist, Zach Williams, Dove award-winning contemporary Christian band, Big Daddy Weave, and more.

Ad

In addition to the performances, Universal’s website said the event will feature worship services, plus a dedicated FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts.

Officials said guidelines for the event will align with the destination’s overall health and safety protocols.

Tickets to the Christian music festival include admission to the performances and exclusive access to Universal Studios attractions during event hours. Universal said this year, guests can take advantage of admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure with a 2-Park rock your weekend ticket, starting at $129.99, plus tax.

Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.