Indiana Jones, character experiences and more returning to Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – It’s showtime at Disney as the curtains open for hundreds of entertainment cast members revisiting roles from live entertainment experiences across all four parks, Walt Disney World said Tuesday.

Some of the experiences include “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular,” live musical entertainment and meet-and-greet opportunities with popular Disney characters.

“Walt Disney World Resort is proud to have returned more than 50,000 cast members to work. Now, more than 65,000 are working across the resort, and we are hiring hundreds more each week as we continue to open more resorts and guest locations,” said Shawn Slater, senior communications manager of Disney live entertainment.

Many of the experiences have been suspended or modified since the theme parks reopened following its closure due to the pandemic.

Walt Disney World recently brought back some of the entertainment just in time for its 50th anniversary.

Ad

[RELATED: Here’s how hiring at Disney World has changed over the last 50 years | Disney Originals: Street side entertainment sets the tone on Mainstreet]

On Oct. 1, Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration saw the return of certain performances. Crowds were delighted by the “Let the Magic Begin” show at Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage, a ragtime pianist tickling ivories at Casey’s Corner on Main Street, U.S.A. and EPCOT dancers and musicians weaving around the World Showcase to the beats of different countries.

Ad

“Let the Magic Begin” on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage (Disney)

Take a look below at the dates of some of the entertainment returning real soon.

“Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” returning Dec. 19 to Disney's Hollywood Studios (Disney Parks Blog)

In addition to some of the live entertainment returning, Walt Disney World said it will soon welcome back those magical meet-and-greets with Disney characters.

“Although the environment is not right just yet for hugs and autographs, you’ll soon be able to have individualized time with some of your favorite characters, getting to visit with them in a themed location and snap a photo or two,” said Slater on the Disney Parks blog. “Look for the Disney Princesses to return to Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom Park. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’ll soon find Minnie Mouse at Red Carpet Dreams and the stars of Disney Junior in Animation Courtyard.”

Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom Park (McReynolds)

At Magic Kingdom, Mickey Mouse will also be returning for photos in his EARidecent looks at the Town Square Theater on Main Street, U.S.A.

Ad

Meet-and-greets will begin in Nov.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming back so much live entertainment – and so many of our favorite entertainers – this fall and look forward to sharing news about even more additions very soon,” concluded Slater in the post.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.