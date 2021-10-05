Gaylord Palms Resort unveils holiday lineup, Elf inspired experiences

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A sleigh full of activities are headed to Gaylord Palms Resort this holiday season.

The resort known for its unique holiday experiences is rolling out a brand-new, multisensory marquee Christmas experience — Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf. Building on the popularity of last year, the resort is bringing back experiences that revolve around the Warner Bros.’s 2003 film, “Elf.”

“Gaylord Palms needs guests of all ages to help save Christmas! In this collaboration with Warner Bros.-themed entertainment, guests will join Buddy the Elf and answer the call from Santa to help muster enough Christmas cheer to power the Kringle 3000 and help Santa’s sleigh fly,” leaders described in a news release. “Guests will journey into Buddy’s world to help save the holiday in a multisensory experience full of fun, interactive challenges perfect for all ages.”

“Christmas at Gaylord Palms” celebration begins Nov. 19 at the resort | Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™ (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Leaders said guests will come across 12 unique interactive elements including an interaction with Mr. Narwhal and his friends in the Candy Cane Forest, see Santa Clause at the North Pole and even take part in an epic snowball fight in Central Park.

Gaylord Palms Resort is also rolling out some all-new live shows for this year including the acrobatic show, “Cirque: The Spirit of Christmas” and the holiday spectacular “Shine Light Show” in the resort’s atrium.

“Cirque: The Spirit of Christmas.” An original Gaylord Hotels production, the show features dazzling acrobatics, feats of flexibility and high-flying stunts. (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Visitors can experience the beauty of the Three Kings Festival in “The Journey of Los Tres Magos,” and hear the Christmas story told by six international narrators in “The Greatest Story,” a musical stage show and multicultural celebration of everlasting faith, hope and love.

Guests can also enjoy a number of other things across the 64-acre resort including ice tubing at the Snow Factory, gingerbread decorating, storytime with Mrs. Clause, a Christmas tree trail and a naughty-or-nice escape room.

“Christmas at Gaylord Palms” celebration begins Nov. 19 at the resort | Families can speed down icy slopes atop an inner tube and build and toss real snowballs in this snowy play space. (Gaylord Palms Resort)

The holiday events begin at Gaylord Palms Resort on Nov. 19 and run through Jan. 2.

Christmas at Gaylord Hotels program has been developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures.

Tickets are now on sale and can be bought here along with special hotel accommodations.

