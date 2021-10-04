Now hiring: Loews Hotels hoping to fill 700 roles ahead of holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort is looking to fill hundreds of positions ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

The company is hosting two hiring events on Wednesday and Thursday for interested candidates. Roles available include housekeeping, recreation and lifeguards, culinary (cooks, sous chefs), stewarding, food and beverage, engineering, guest services and security.

Loews Hotels operates several hotels at Universal Orlando including Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort.

Those hired will receive a list of benefits including full health, dental and life insurance, 401(k) retirement savings, paid parental leave, career advancement programs, paid time off (PTO), free meals, free theme park access and so much more.

The hiring events are taking place at the Grand Caribbean Ballroom at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort.

The events will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Interested candidates can register online here.

