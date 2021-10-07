Universal Orlando unwraps holiday season with return of Grinchmas, parade

Universal Orlando Resort’s epic holiday traditions and characters are back, bigger and louder than ever before for 51 days and nights of one-of-a-kind festive experiences during this year’s Holidays celebration beginning November 13 through January 2.

The resort announced the lineup of holiday festivities including the return of popular favorites like Grinchmas and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

Beginning Nov. 13, guests can experience the seasonal events across Universal Orlando’s two world-class theme parks and resort hotels.

Take a look at some of the nonstop fun guests can unwrap this holiday season below.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando)

Topping the list is the holiday parade that marches through the streets of Universal Studios. The parade features 30 larger-than-life balloons that feature familiar characters including Shrek, Fiona and Donkey to the mischievous Minions.

This parade also features beautifully decorated floats and hundreds of festive performers that fill the streets with holiday cheer.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando)

Universal said Santa Claus ends the parade and helps illuminate the 80-foot Christmas Tree lights up for guests to enjoy.

Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando)

The holidays are returning to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Archways in Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade will once again be decked in holiday décor and twinkling lights. At nightfall, Hogwarts Castle comes alive in the holiday spectacular “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.”

Take a look at the show below.

As family members walk around the land, they can also sip on hot butterbeer and hear Christmas carols from the Frog Choir comprised of Hogwarts students.

In Diagon Alley, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees will be back to serenade guests with special holiday tunes fit for the occasion.

Grinchmas

Grinchmas at Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando)

Seuss Landing is set to be transformed into Whoville, the home of the Whos. The area will feature oversized candy canes, Christmas trees, wreaths and beautiful tinsel. Guests will also get to see the Whos spreading Christmas cheer around the land.

Now is the time to get up close with the mean one himself: The Grinch.

“Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” (Universal Orlando)

During select times, guests can see him in the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular,” a live retelling of the classic tale “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Universal Orlando said the holiday season will also feature festive food and beverage options for guests to enjoy this year.

The holidays events run through Jan. 2.

Universal said additional details about these Holiday offerings will be revealed soon.

Click here for information about Universal Orlando, tickets and hotel accommodations.

