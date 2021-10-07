Disney adds ability to provide cast compliments after magical moments

The only accessory better than an EARidescent nametag is a smile, and our Cast Members are grinning from ear to ear as they begin sporting their 50th anniversary nametags throughout areas across Walt Disney World.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is known to be the place where dreams come true.

Some of those magical moments are brought to life with a little bit of pixie dust from Disney’s incredible cast members.

Many of them going above and beyond to either share a unique tip, help celebrate a major milestone or help get that perfect picture in front of Cinderella Castle.

Now, during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary park leaders are giving guests the opportunity to pay it forward and say thank you to those cast members.

On Wednesday, Disney said it has now added the option to provide a cast compliment on its My Disney Experience app.

[RELATED: ‘Greatest experience of my life:’ News 6 viewers share favorite Disney memories | Half a century working for the Happiest Place on Earth ]

Ad

“Guests can simply select a positive statement and location from an easy-to-navigate dropdown menu that reflects the magic they experienced made possible by the cast members at the heart of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” Disney explained on its blog.

To share a compliment with Disney, guests need to open the app and scroll down to the 50th anniversary event guide.

Cast compliment added to My Disney Experience app (My Disney Experience)

Look for a banner that reads “Share your cast compliments.”

Once inside, a guest will select between a cast compliment type, location and cast member role before submitting it.

Cast Compliment feature added to My Disney Experience app (My Disney Experience)

“This is just the beginning! We continue to enhance the way guests provide appreciation for our cast, so look forward to additional updates and exciting improvements to this mobile cast compliment feature in the future,” Disney concluded.

Click here to learn more.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.