Disney ‘Genie’ launches out of the lamp on Oct. 19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Genie, the all-new personalized itinerary tool, is set to rollout on Disney’s mobile app on Oct. 19, the company announced Friday.

The new service was designed with personalization, flexibility and fun in mind for the guest.

Disney Genie is built into the My Disney Experience app and allows guests to seamlessly map out their day across the theme parks with ease.

The app includes personalized itinerary planning, future wait times for attractions, showtimes, restaurant reservation and mobile ordering, attraction virtual queues, tips and so much more.

The creators said whether the guest is a first-time visitor or experienced annual passholder, Disney Genie will simplify and make it easier to experience all Walt Disney World has to offer.

Disney Genie service is complimentary for all guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, however, Disney Genie+ and individual attractions will be available for purchase.

Complimentary Disney Genie service offers new features that let you create your best Disney day (Disney)

To get started, a guest will open the My Disney Experience app and tell Disney Genie their must-do preferences:

What rides, entertainment and special interests does the guest have while at the park?

Enjoy meeting Disney princesses, Pixar or Star Wars characters?

What restaurants does a guest like, and should firework nighttime spectaculars or parades be included?

The service is designed to think of every scenario with years of consumer research and insights backing up its thought process.

“Disney Genie listens to the preferences that guests share with us to help design their best day and deliver an experience that’s made just for them,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Pairing incredible technology with more than 60 years of expertise about how our guests visit the parks, Disney Genie will personalize their Disney day, allowing guests to spend less time planning and waiting and more time doing the things they love.”

After making selections, Disney Genie will get to work planning out a guest’s day in a matter of seconds.

The app moves seamlessly with the guest, listening as they navigate around the park, making adjustments and recommendations if a ride breaks down or weather delays a ride’s operation.

Want to visit another park during your visit?

Disney Genie will allow guests to customize their plans based on the time of day a guest visits each of the parks.

See a preview of Disney Genie below.

Disney Genie Disney Genie

Disney Genie+

In addition to the free complimentary service built into the app there will also be the Disney Genie+ service.

Disney Genie+ costs $15 per ticket, per day at Walt Disney World and $20 per ticket, per day at Disneyland.

Genie+ offers the guests some incredible options. The paid service grants the guest access to Disney’s new lightning lanes, former known as FastPass+.

A guest will be able to choose an available time to arrive at the lightning lanes at more than 40 attractions at Walt Disney World and 15 attractions at Disneyland resort.

Lightning Lane Attractions (Disney)

In this option, guests may select one attraction at a time, during the next available time.

Disney leaders said there is no limit to the number of attractions guests can visit with this option but stressed it is one at a time.

Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences which will provide snippets of additional information to the guest as they make their way around. The app will also have photo features to capture memories that include several augmented reality lenses for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort. Guests will be able to save these memories on their phones.

For an additional fee, guests will be able to select a time of day to ride up to two high-demanded attractions each day, per park.

These attractions are part of the individual lightning lane selections.

Those attractions at Walt Disney World include:

Just like tickets, the individual lightning lane prices are based on demand - meaning they will vary per day, and time of the year.

Disney said the lightning lane selections can only be made on the same day of a guest’s visit and can be used across multiple theme parks.

Leaders said the individual lightning lanes can sell out each day, and are non-refundable.

Disney said on its website that attractions continue to offer a traditional standby queue or from time-to-time, a virtual queue may be used at select attractions instead of standby queue.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is currently using a virtual queue system.

Click here to learn more about Disney Genie.

