Disney announces opening date for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel

In a galaxy far, far away, progress continues on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where guests will live aboard a starship for a two-day, two-night immersive adventure. This mock-up of a starship cabin shows the well-appointed accommodations guests will experience during their stay.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The opening date for Disney’s newest Star Wars interactive hotel experience is not so “far, far away.”

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will be open to guests starting March 1, 2022, for a two-night stay, Disney announced during a virtual event Thursday.

While on board the Halcyon Starcruiser, guests will learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber, come in contact with unique Star Wars characters including Kylo Ren and Chewbacca, dine in the Crown of Corellia dining room and live out the ultimate Star Wars adventure.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens March 1, 2022! pic.twitter.com/RBmPDn4pRs — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) September 30, 2021

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new two-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created,” Disney explained on its website.

Guests will have a unique itinerary for each of their Star Wars stories and have the chance to try otherworldly foods.

Disney said cabin rates vary depending on the voyage departure date, the number of guests and cabin type.

