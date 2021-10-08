Disney Cruise Line shares new experiences for kids, teens coming to Disney Wish

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line has shared new details about some of the new experiences for children and teens onboard its all-new cruise ship, the Disney Wish.

The ship is currently scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on June 9.

When guests step onboard the new ship, they will be able to explore Disney’s immersive worlds including Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel Superheroes and of course, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals. The Disney Wish will be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available. At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

On Thursday, Disney Cruise Line said the ship will have a number of places to explore for kids, tweens and teens including a ‘Star Wars’ galaxy area, a nautical playground for little ones and exclusive spaces for older kids to chill.

Disney Wish grand hall (Disney Cruise Line)

“With even more spaces, stories and characters than ever before, the stage is set for a line-up of truly remarkable new experiences for children aboard the Disney Wish,” said Jim Urry, vice president of entertainment and port adventures at Disney Cruise Line. “We’re combining renowned Disney entertainment, expertly developed programming and imaginative storytelling to put kids in the center of their own adventures right alongside some of Disney’s most beloved characters, like Mickey Mouse, Chewbacca, Black Panther, Rapunzel, Belle, Anna and Elsa, and more.”

One of the new additions inside the Oceaneer Club is the Star Wars: Cargo Bay.

Star Wars: Cargo Bay on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

Children ages 3 to 12 will come face-to-face with creatures from a galaxy far, far away. Teaming up alongside Rey and Chewbacca, children will use augmented reality-enabled datapads to track and study the creatures on a series of special assignments and missions.

The Oceaneer Club will also have the interactive Marvel Superhero Academy, Fairytale Hall and the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab.

Marvel Super Hero Academy on the Disney Wish (Disney Parks Blog)

Imagineers also developed a new space for younger children in mind that is being called the Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck. The nautical-themed playground will be filled with an array of maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities.

Disney said the signature experience will be “Minnie’s Captain Academy,” a high-energy training session for kids to exercise their bodies (through games, dancing and maritime “drills”) and their minds, testing their imagination and ingenuity during a series of challenges tied to STEAM principles.

Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck on the Disney Wish (Disney Parks Blog)

For the toddlers on board, ages 6 months to 3 years, the company announced the “It’s a Small World Nursery,” an area where babysitting services will be provided. Children in this area will be able to play games, make crafts, watch movies, read books and spend time with Disney friends under the expert care of Disney-trained counselors.

It’s a Small World Nursery on the Disney Wish (Disney Parks Blog)

During select times, Disney said these toddlers will get access at Disney’s Oceaneer Club.

For the first time ever, Disney Cruise Line will offer three hang-out spots for teens ages 11 to 14.

The company said these spots will be Edge, Vibe and The Hideaway.

Edge on the Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

“All three spaces will be bursting with creative design details, comfortable lounge space, high-tech entertainment and a jam-packed schedule of can’t miss activities,” Disney explained in a news release.

Vibe club on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

“Both Edge and Vibe will offer a main lounge space with cozy furnishings, an oversized LED screen and plenty of room to hang out as a group, as well as comfortable niches for solo gaming and movie watching. Each venue will include complimentary refreshments: Edge will have a soda bar, Vibe will serve soda and coffee drinks and The Hideaway will offer smoothies,” the release continued.

The Hideaway on the Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

Last week, Disney Cruise Line gave News 6 an exclusive look at the Disney Wish including a look at the new cast member outfits, dinnerware and the Cinderella statue that will be seen in the new cruise ship’s lobby.

Checking out some of the looks coming to the #DisneyWish. Debuting next summer. The model of the ship can be viewed at ‘One Man’s Dream’ at Hollywood Studios soon. @DisneyCruise https://t.co/UlwJFG8xKN pic.twitter.com/hiToRr19cD — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) September 30, 2021

Disney leaders said during the sneak peek that a model of the Disney Wish will soon be available inside “One Man’s Dream” inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

See an interview with Project Coordinator and Disney Imagineer Sachi Handke below.

Click here to learn more about the Disney Wish and to book accommodations.

